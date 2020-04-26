DANNY RAY FERGUSON, 62, of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born August 11, 1957, in Huntington, son of Ruth Marcum Ferguson of Huntington and the late Golden “Buck” Ferguson. Danny was a machinist for Huntington Plating. He is also survived by his wife, Hilda Adkins Ferguson; three daughters, Chrissy Ferguson, Kathy Jo Ferguson and Amy Francis, all of Huntington; and two grandchildren, Isaac Williams and Tori Ferrell. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, with Pastor Michael Dillon officiating. There will be no visitation. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family wishes to extend special thanks to St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

