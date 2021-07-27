DANNY RAY STUMBO, 64, of Lavalette, husband of Nancy Elaine Farley Stumbo, died July 20 at home. There will be a memorial service at 8 p.m. July 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you