DANNY RAY THOMPSON, born September 14, 1944, went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2022. He was the son of the late Melvin Thompson and Gladys Ross. Danny retired from Owens-Illinois and was the plant manager for Jefferson-Smurfitt in Louisville, KY. He was a member of Philadelphia United Baptist Church, served his community as a board member for the Wayne County Board of Education, a member of the Wayne Lodge #18, a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of the Royal Arch Council Commandery. In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by siblings Bruce, Ernestine, Melvin Jr., and Paul. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Watts Thompson and their children Terry (Pam) Thompson, Travis (Sandy) Thompson, and Tammy (Michael) Vernick; their seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Brandon) Maynard, Terry Thompson Jr., Hannah Thompson, Erin Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Josie Vernick, Shannon Vernick, their great-granddaughter Sophia Maynard; and his siblings LaDonna, Jewel, Joann and Lois. Danny loved his family and was a father-figure to many, including his nieces, nephews, and friends of his children. The family would like to thank Danny's nephew, Kenny Thompson, for his love, help and support for Danny, especially during the last two years. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne, W.Va., by Elder Don Napier. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.
