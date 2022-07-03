Daphne Gaffin Weil
DAPHNE GAFFIN WEIL, 94, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Woodland Pond retirement community in New Paltz, N.Y. Born March 30, 1928, in Pikeville, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Otho and Mary Loving Gaffin. On November 19, 1952, in Lexington, Ky., she married Richard Weil. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, and spent over 56 years together there before his death in 2009. In addition to being a homemaker, Daphne was a volunteer with Hospice of Huntington for many years, and with Contact, a suicide-prevention hotline. Her passions included music, reading, swimming, the ocean, daffodils, and chocolate, in addition to her family. Survivors include her children, Melinda Weil and her partner Beth Beasley, of San Francisco, Calif., and Benjamin Weil and his husband James Stewart of New York, N.Y.; her sisters, Jo Hardwick of Louisville, Colo., Mary B. Hall of Winchester, Ky., and Julie G. Caldwell of Campbellsville, Ky.; and her brother, William Gaffin of Hartford, Conn.

