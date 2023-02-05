DAREN THOMAS OVITT, 53, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away January 28, 2023. He was born December 30, 1969 in Hartford, Conn., a son of David E. and June R. Remillard Ovitt. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is also survived by his brother, David E. Ovitt Jr.; sister, April Rife; son, Landon; sister-in-law, Wendy Ovitt; and several nieces, nephews and family members. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

