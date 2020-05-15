Essential reporting in volatile times.

DARLENE BURCHETT, age 73, of Kenova, West Virginia, passed away on May 13, 2020, at the Community Hospice Center in Ashland. She was born in Johnson County, Kentucky, on January 16, 1947, to Darrell and Osa Howard Burchett. Darlene was retired from George H. Wright Clothing Company, a member of the Pilot Club and an avid Marshall Thundering Herd fan. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Troy Burchett. She is survived by a sister, Carol Webb of Rush, Kentucky; two nieces, Tonya (Greg) Hunter of Boyd County, Kentucky, and Tammy (Mark) Runyon of Fairfield, Ohio; three great-nieces, Courtney Runyon, Allyson Runyon, Katie (Lee) Hanners; one great-nephew, Austin Hunter; one great-great-niece, Madilyn Hanners; and a host of friends and acquaintances. In compliance with present government mandates, private services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Johnson County Memorial Cemetery for immediate family members only. Phillip Howard will be the speaker. A private burial will immediately follow the service. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Surgery ICU and Community Hospice of Ashland for their kindness and dedicated care of Darlene during her illness. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Center of Ashland by calling the Paintsville (Ky.) Funeral Home at 606-789-5125. Arrangements are provided by the Paintsville Funeral Home.

