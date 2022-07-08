DARLENE JOY EDMONDS, 65, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born February 23, 1957, in Buckhannon, W.Va., a daughter of the late Franklin and Flora McCartney Westfall. She is survived by husband, James Michael Edmonds; one daughter, Rachel Gee (Justin); one step-daughter, Shawna Bumgardner (Scott); one son, Travis Edmonds; three sisters, Beverly Fisher, Janice Kinney, Charlotte Westfall; two brothers, Myron Westfall (Anita) and Stanley Westfall; seven grandchildren, London Gee, Leila Gee, Colton Gee, Briana Lewis, Ashley Lewis, Eden Bumgardner and Ella Bumgardner; and a host of nieces, nephews, and church family from Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church where she attended. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Greg Lunsford and Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
