DAROLD LEE HARLESS, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, February 14, 2021, after an extended illness and complications from COVID-19. He was born January 3, 1939, in Cabell County, West Virginia, to the late Enos Harless and Pansy Vickers Harless.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Loretta Pratt Harless, daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jim Canfield, son, Scott Harless and friend Patrick Worley, and son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Jennifer Harless, his grandchildren, Zack (Kelly) Canfield, Alex (Alex) Hickinbotham, Chloe, Emma and Ethan Harless, beloved great-grandchildren, Landon and Jillian Canfield, Zara and Luca Hickinbotham, brother, Leon (Phyllis) Harless, and sister-in-law, Shelby Harless.
A Mansfield resident since 1960, Darold was a deacon and faithful member of the Dean Road Free Will Baptist Church. Retiring after 34 1/2 years with AK Steel, Darold became a gentleman farmer raising cattle and farming hay. Darold’s love of coon and turkey hunting with his brothers, family and friends provided him many years of enjoyment. He also loved to play dominoes, especially when his family would spend time together during the holidays.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and brother-in-law, Carl Pratt.
Donations in memory of Darold can be made to the Dean Road Free Will Baptist Church in c/o Earl Tackett, 1058 Benedict Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44906, or the OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital Infusion Clinic (Cancer Care) at Giving@OhioHealth.com or call 614-544-4483.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Wappner Funeral Directors’ Mansfield location, 98 S. Diamond Street. A service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Earl Tackett and Bro. Monty Perry. Masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be under state COVID-19 guidelines.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.