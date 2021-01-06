DARRELL GENE ADKINS, 73, of King, N.C., passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Mr. Adkins was born on August 1, 1947, in East Lynn, W.Va., to the late Anthony Jennings and Lucille Tabor Adkins. He was retired from Vulcan Material, a US Army Vietnam War veteran. He was a member of New Testament Baptist Church and American Legion Post 109 and the 40/8 Honor Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Jennings Adkins Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty years, Shelia Pyles Adkins; daughter, Cynthia Adkins Tuttle (Brian); sons, Darrell Adkins, Anthony Adkins and Charles Adkins (Donna); sisters, Branda Adkins and Linda Walters; a brother, Dennis Adkins; grandchildren, Joshua Adkins, Jacob Adkins and Jeremiah Adkins; along with special friends, Roger and Donna Gwyn. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the ICU/NEURO unit of Forsyth Medical Center for the thoughtful care and compassion they gave Mr. Adkins. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at King Memorial Park with Rev. Fred Barton officiating. Mr. Adkins will lie in repose on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Slate Funeral Home. We kindly ask that social distancing is observed and face masks are worn during all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Darrell Gene Adkins. Online condolences ma be offered at www.slatefh.com.
