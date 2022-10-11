DARRELL JAMES CHAPMAN, 91, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 2, 1931, a son of the late Hansel Chapman and Dolly Bailey Chapman. He was preceded in death by four siblings: infant sibling Polly Chapman, Ivan Jacob Lee Chapman, Phyllis Cummings and Freda White. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Charlotte Akers Chapman; seven children, Carolyn Sue Grimes, Rebecca Jean Smith (Wade), James Erie Chapman (Rita), Jonathan Darrell Chapman (Vickie), Shirley Ann Reynolds (Denver), Rex Allen Chapman (Tami) and Celia Gay Hatfield (Gary); 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings, Douglas Chapman and Barbara Spears. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor John Chapman. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
