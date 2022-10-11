Darrell James Chapman
DARRELL JAMES CHAPMAN, 91, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 2, 1931, a son of the late Hansel Chapman and Dolly Bailey Chapman. He was preceded in death by four siblings: infant sibling Polly Chapman, Ivan Jacob Lee Chapman, Phyllis Cummings and Freda White. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Charlotte Akers Chapman; seven children, Carolyn Sue Grimes, Rebecca Jean Smith (Wade), James Erie Chapman (Rita), Jonathan Darrell Chapman (Vickie), Shirley Ann Reynolds (Denver), Rex Allen Chapman (Tami) and Celia Gay Hatfield (Gary); 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings, Douglas Chapman and Barbara Spears. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor John Chapman. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

