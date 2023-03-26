Darrell Lee Hall

In the morning of March 23, 2023, at the age of 78 years, six months, and 21 days. DARRELL LEE "Bob" HALL, of Barboursville, was received into the arms of his beloved savior. Darrell grew up on Tom's Creek with his three brothers Charles, Darrius and Keith that survive him. He was married to the love of his life, Jaqulynne Sue Cabell Hall, for what would have been 55 years this April. Also surviving, his only daughter, Amy Jaqulynne Hall of Barboursville; his pride and joy, Cabell Lee Hall, his only grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard C. Hall and Mildred Ramsey Hall, and two sisters-in-law, Janice K. Hall, and Brenda S. Hall. After graduation in 1963, Darrell joined the U.S. Army and was stationed for three years in Stuttgart, Germany, as Buck Sargent. After coming home and marrying Susie, he worked construction in power plants before his boilermaker career began with Chessie System Railroad in Huntington, 1976. He retired in 2007 and enjoyed spending time outside of his home perfecting his yard. An avid arborist, he planted close to 400 seedling trees around his home in 1995 that are beautiful full trees today. When his grandson was born in 2009, he enjoyed spending time on trips to the beach and taking him to church. Darrell was a trustee and member of Roach Baptist Church for over 50 years. Services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville on Monday, March 27, 2023 by Pastor Bobby Jude. Visitation will begin at noon and funeral at 2 p.m. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park. We would like to thank Angie Cabell Blankenship for her help and love. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
