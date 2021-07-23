DARRELL RAMON MCCOMAS, 68, of Bristol, Va., passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2021, with his devoted family by his side. He was born December 18, 1952, in Huntington, to Mildred and Hersel McComas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Harbour. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna McComas; and children, Christy Cardwell (and husband, Brent), Paul McComas (and wife, Tammy) and John McComas (and wife, Jessie); as well as his grandchildren, Cynthia McComas and River McComas. Darrell grew up and raised his family in Huntington. After serving in the United States Navy in the 1970s, he built a career in sales. He retired to Bristol, Va., with his wife seven years ago. Darrell was at his happiest on the beach, listening to The Beatles, watching Yankees baseball games, and cracking jokes and quoting movies with his family. Always keeping himself busy, Darrell loved to build websites and buy and sell cars in his free time. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 316 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, with Fr. Chris Hess officiating. A committal service will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum of Mountain View Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the United States Navy. Paul McComas, John McComas, Brent Cardwell, Richie Waldron and Luke Hall will serve as pallbearers. Darrell Waldron will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Darrell Ramon McComas is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
