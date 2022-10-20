DARRELL THOMAS McNEELY, 20, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away October 12, 2022. He was born February 21, 2002, in South Charleston, W.Va., a son of Robert and Angela Pauley McNeely. He was preceded in death by his "mother" Kimberly McNeely. He is also survived by his wife Christa McNeely; one son, Gabriel McNeely; "father" Darrell McNeely; siblings Kathylee, Angela, Crystal, Molly, Robert, Sawyer, Charlie and Paul; and many more family and friends. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

