DAVE WELLMAN, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., former sportswriter for The Herald-Dispatch and former Director of Communications for Marshall University, dad, son, brother, and friend, has gained his ultimate healing after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Elizabeth Wellman and his granddaughter Ruby Johnson. Survivors include his brother Chuck Wellman of Ona, his sister Linda (Gene) Smith of Huntington, his daughter Kacey Johnson of Wayne, his two grandsons, Lincoln and Maximus Johnson of Wayne, and his son-in-law Ben Johnson of Wayne. Dave, a 1970 graduate of Vinson High School, went on to get his degree in Journalism from Marshall University in 1975 where he finished his career and was later inducted into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame. Dave spent his life doing what he loved - watching any kind of sporting event and telling others what he saw through his eyes. Known as "Dude," he had an incredible ability to make a story out of anything and bring it to life. His walls are lined with awards and accolades celebrating his God-given talent to write. But the awards he could have won for how he lived his life are much more important and so much more meaningful. Dave made a profession of faith in Jesus as a young child and lived his life in a way that was pleasing unto God. Dave was the perfect example of a friend. He was always kind, saw the best in everyone, and would do anything he could to help someone along the way. He was a family man - his family meant everything to him and he went out of his way to show his love to all of them, never missing a birthday or holiday. Most of all, he took his role of "dad" to the highest level and made sure that his daughter felt loved and appreciated above anyone else. Everything Dave did he did well. Dad, I hope you're enjoying heaven. You were simply the best and deserve nothing but paradise for all of eternity. The family would like to thank Wanda Maynard, his caregiver who selflessly devoted her life to his care and truly became part of the family. You made his last two years on earth so much more enjoyable and we will forever be grateful for that. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Jeremy Eastwood officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
