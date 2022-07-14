David Alan Adkins

DAVID ALAN ADKINS, 28 of Wayne, W.Va., died Friday, July 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 28, 1994, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Robert Keith Adkins and Chrystal Marie Ekers Adkins. David was a self-employed lawn technician and mechanic. His brother, Matthew Allen Maynard, preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Robert Wolfgang Adkins of Wayne, W.Va.; his grandparents, Bernard K. Adkins and Pauline Adkins; two nephews, Camaron W. Adkins and Keaton W. Adkins; several aunts, uncles and cousins; along with a host of friends. Honoring David's wishes, there will be no services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

