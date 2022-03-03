DAVID ALLEN BLACK, 57, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away March 1, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Garrett Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Barboursville, W.Va. He was born February 9, 1965, at Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Hershel Black Jr. and Lois Childers Black. To his family, David was simply known as “Uncle Dave.” NASCAR and late-night trips to the “Wally World” with his nieces were an all-time favorite pastime. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on vehicles with his late father. David served many years at Chapman Printing Company and was still employed at the time of his passing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Ann Vititoe. David leaves behind a brother-in-law, Verlin Vititoe of New Tazewell, Tenn.; three nieces, Melissa Johnson and husband Eric, Marissa Vititoe and Lois Frost and husband Seth; great-niece, Addyson Johnson; great-nephews, Aiden and John Wayne Johnson; and several friends too numerous to mention. Friends may call two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
