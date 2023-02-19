David Allen Edwards
SYSTEM

DAVID ALLEN EDWARDS, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2023. He was born November 17, 1951, the son of the late Harry Donald Edwards and Helen Elinor Carter Edwards. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shelia Ann (Smith) Edwards; son, Shawn Allen Edwards; three grandchildren, Damian (Scarlett) Edwards, Kevin Edwards and Breawna Edwards; three sisters, Connie S. Edwards Gray (Russell), Teresa L. Edwards, Paula M. Edwards (David Setliff); and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He was preceded in death by one sister, Deborah K. Edwards Cummings (Kevin), and one brother, Paul D. Edwards. David was a member of Apostolic Life Cathedral Church in Huntington, W.Va., where he was an Elder and maintenance person. David loved his God, his family and his church. He was self-employed with his own Heating and Air business. There will be a funeral service held at noon on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church 350 Staunton Street Huntington, W.Va., officiated by Reverend E.S. Harper. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. - noon at the church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

