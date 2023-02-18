DAVID ALLEN EDWARDS, 71 of Huntington, husband of Sheila Edwards, did Feb. 16 at home. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 20 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the church. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

