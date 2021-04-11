DAVID ALLEN RATLIFF, 65, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating and military rites by the American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard. David was born May 20, 1955, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a son of Jacqueline Childers Hunt and the late Lawyer Ratliff Jr. He was a retired Lineman and Mechanic from Norfolk Southern and worked at IATSE Local 369. David was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Daniel Lee Ratliff. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Ratliff; two sons, Scott Allen Ratliff and Joshua David Ratliff; and one sister, Kathleen Hoffman. At David’s request, there will be no visitation. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you