David Allen Sr. Hodge
DAVID ALLEN HODGE SR., 81, of Huntington, West Virginia, widower of Sue Hodge, passed away on June 18, 2022. He was born on June 6, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Laura Mae Hodges and James Robert Hodges. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Hodge of Huntington and one sister, Joyce Issacs. He was a retired truck driver of Walker Transfer. He is survived by his sons, DJ Hodge (Barboursville, W.Va.) and Doug Hodge (Huntington, W.Va.); daughters-in-law Carol Hodge (Barboursville, W.Va.) and Sandy Hodge (Huntington, W.Va.); and stepsister Phyllis Schenck (Huntington, W.Va.); his nieces and nephews Robert Isaacs (Huntington, W.Va.), Lloyd Hodge (Tenn.), Angie Midkiff-Agusto (Huntington, W.Va.), Lori Hodge-Keyser (Huntington, W.Va.), Connie Stewart (Louisville, Ky.), Pam Murphy (Huntington, W.Va.), Tom Church (Louisville, Ky.); his stepsons Tim Perry (Maine) and Matt Perry (Phoenix, Ariz.); step- daughters-in-law Wendy Perry (Maine) and Kandi Perry (Phoenix, Ariz.); his grandchildren Stacy Tankersley (Huntington, W.Va.), Nicole Wyant (Flatwoods, Ky.), Justin Hodge (Barboursville, W.Va.), Brad Hodge (Barboursville, W.Va.), Amy Hodge (Barboursville, W.Va.), Dougie Hodge (Hurricane, W.Va.) and Josh Hodge (Hurricane, W.Va.). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Bryeigh Hodge (Barboursville, W.Va.), Jaelyn Mason (Barboursville, W.Va.), and Emily Hodge (Hurricane, W.Va.). There will be a gathering of friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A service of remembrance will be conducted by Pastor Greg Milum at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

