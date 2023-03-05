David Andrew Ballengee
SYSTEM

DAVID ANDREW "Andy" BALLENGEE, 76, died at his home in Huntington, W.Va., after a long illness. He was born on September 23, 1946 to the late Bert Stratton and Lakie Mae Wellman Ballengee. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Dale Ballengee; two sisters, Mabel Loren Ballengee and Helen Louise Loftis; and a daughter,Andrea Layne Ballengee. He is survived by two sisters, Clara Hamlin and Joanne Drown; sons, Charles David Prater and Joseph Matthew (Amanda Louisa Printzenhoff) Ballengee; and one granddaughter, Emma Bee Ballengee. Andy was an Army veteran of multiple tours in Vietnam and requested there be no memorial services. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you