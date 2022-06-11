DAVID BRETT BROWNFIELD, age 63, passed away June 8, 2022, in Huntington. Brett was born March 27, 1959 in Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of Donna Thomas and the late Barry Brownfield. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ruby and Virgil Childers; paternal grandparents Bill and Marge Brownfield; aunts Sharon Brownfield and Sally Willis; and brother-in-law John Lemley. Brett graduated from Barboursville High School in 1977, and Marshall University in 1981. He began his career in banking at First State Bank in Barboursville while still in college. He was employed at United National Bank, Guaranty National Bank and First Huntington National Bank. He was a long-time member of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as elder. Brett is survived by his mother and stepfather Donna and John Thomas; his sisters Renee Lemley and Sallye Pace; brother-in-law Jeff Legge; niece Alex Lemley and her husband Sam Welsh; nephew Nick Lemley and his wife Sarah; grandniece Emma Welsh and grandnephew Will Lemley. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt Bill and Mary Brownfield; and aunts Jeri Adkins and Bernice Merz as well as many cousins. Brett loved music and singing, telling long-winded stories, boating, cooking and renewing old acquaintances. He was gregarious and never new a stranger. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary conducted by Rev. Cinda Harkless. Memorial contributions can be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue or Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
