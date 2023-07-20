The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DAVID CARROLL CHILDERS, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at home. He was born December 20, 1953, in Huntington, a son of the late Carroll Kenneth and Opal Irene Gibson Childers. He retired from CSXT as an electrician, was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, and was a 32nd degree Mason having belonged to the Huntington Masonic Lodge #53 AF&AM. Survivors include his wife Betty Jane Dunfee Childers; two sons, Nathan Childers at home and Brian Childers (Jennifer) of Ona; two grandchildren, Austin and Addison Childers. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

