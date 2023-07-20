DAVID CARROLL CHILDERS, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at home. He was born December 20, 1953, in Huntington, a son of the late Carroll Kenneth and Opal Irene Gibson Childers. He retired from CSXT as an electrician, was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, and was a 32nd degree Mason having belonged to the Huntington Masonic Lodge #53 AF&AM. Survivors include his wife Betty Jane Dunfee Childers; two sons, Nathan Childers at home and Brian Childers (Jennifer) of Ona; two grandchildren, Austin and Addison Childers. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Panthers' Knipp shaves head to support mother-in-law
- The story behind the giant animal statues on US 60
- Family, community mourns man who was fatally shot by officer
- Cabell Midland, Marshall grad Smalley in LeBron James movie
- Chuck Landon: MU hoops recruiting differs from WVU
- Herd football team enjoys a day at Great American Ball Park
- Four troopers fired as WVSP housecleaning continues
- Shannon Marie Abbott
- UPDATE: Ohio man accused of shooting trooper fatally shot by State Police
- Three graduate from drug court program
Collections
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day at Austin's Homemade Ice Cream
- Photos: Tour of Sandy's Gaming construction in Ashland
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre hosts lemonade stand at The Market
- Photos: Austin Pleasants conducts football camp at Dawson-Bryant High School
- Photos: West Virginia Reptile Expo at the DoubleTree
- Photos: Dr. Des Coveries Wild Animal Show
- Photos: Novice Chess League at Barboursville Public Library
- Photos: Cabell County Career Technology Center's CTE Summer Camp
- Photos: Golfweek Junior Tour at Guyan Golf & Country Club