DAVID CLAYTON CORNS, March 30, 1941-Jan. 18, 2022, of Huntington, went on to be with the Lord at his home, with his loving family around him. His visitation will be Monday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The funeral will be Tuesday the 25th at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, conducted by Pastor Chuck Lawrence. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Corns, and mother, Dorothy Corns, both of Huntington; his brothers, Kenneth Corns of Huntington and William Corns of Charleston; his sisters, Janice Bias and Betty Mowdy of Huntington, Helen Ross of Ohio, and Pauline Golf and Aldine Mchugh, both of Pennsylvania; and his son, Christopher Corns. He leaves behind a loving wife, Brenda Corns of Huntington; with daughters, Brenda, Bridget and Amy Corns; son, RJ Corns; granddaughter, Abigail Corns; a special little brother, John Hysell, all of Huntington; dog, Rocco Corns; a sister, Wilma Lahr of Pennsylvania; and a host of nieces and nephews. He worked at Heiner’s Bakery for 39 years, from where he retired in 2006. He attended Christ Temple Church, where he enjoyed his role of being an usher. In his spare time, he loved to fish, hunt, drag-race and work on his project cars — one piece at a time, as he would say with his rides. However, the greatest role he ever had, as he would say, is being a father. Anyone who knew David Corns knew that he had many more children than just his own. Anyone who knew him had a friend and father-figure for life that they could truly count on. His emphatic sense of humor and witty personality separated him from anyone else. He really knew how to brighten anyone’s day. One thing is for sure, he will be greatly missed, and there will never be another like him. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
