DAVID COBURN of Branchland, W.Va., born August 15, 1963 walked into the arms of the Lord July 7, 2022, at the age of fifty-eight years, ten months and twenty-two days. He is preceded in death by his father Arthur Coburn. He loved to fish, hunt, golf and was a member of the Sheridan Bass Club. He worked for Alcon in Huntington, W.Va. for thirty-five years. He is survived by his mother, Belvia Ferguson Coburn of Branchland, W.Va.; wife of twenty-eight years, Mary Michelle Brown Coburn of Branchland, W.Va.; one son, Matthew David Coburn of Branchland, W.Va.; three daughters, Chassity Rachelle (Adam) Kirk of Harts, W.Va., Haleigh Brooke Coburn of Branchland, W.Va., Hannah Cheyenne Coburn of Branchland, W.Va.; one brother Dwight (Charlene) Coburn of West Hamlin, W.Va.; six nephews, Jarred Moore, Justin (Erin) Coburn, Tyler Coburn (Megan Popp), Connor Adkins, Nathan (Charity) Maynard, Brandon Maynard; two nieces, Takenya Adkins, Tala Adkins; two great-nieces, Seraphina Moore, Paislynn Maynard; sisters-in-law Malena (the late Russell) Adkins, Rose Brown (Direl Baker), Sabrina (Greg) Maynard; father-in-law Larry Brown, mother-in-law Virginia Brown; and he was Poppy to Harper Annaleese Kirk, his only grandbaby. A special thank you to Kim Crawford Beaty, Malena Adkins and Terry Cremeans for being here during our time of need. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Adam Kirk officiating. Interment will follow in Coburn Family Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
