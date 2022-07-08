David Coburn
SYSTEM

DAVID COBURN of Branchland, W.Va., born August 15, 1963 walked into the arms of the Lord July 7, 2022, at the age of fifty-eight years, ten months and twenty-two days. He is preceded in death by his father Arthur Coburn. He loved to fish, hunt, golf and was a member of the Sheridan Bass Club. He worked for Alcon in Huntington, W.Va. for thirty-five years. He is survived by his mother, Belvia Ferguson Coburn of Branchland, W.Va.; wife of twenty-eight years, Mary Michelle Brown Coburn of Branchland, W.Va.; one son, Matthew David Coburn of Branchland, W.Va.; three daughters, Chassity Rachelle (Adam) Kirk of Harts, W.Va., Haleigh Brooke Coburn of Branchland, W.Va., Hannah Cheyenne Coburn of Branchland, W.Va.; one brother Dwight (Charlene) Coburn of West Hamlin, W.Va.; six nephews, Jarred Moore, Justin (Erin) Coburn, Tyler Coburn (Megan Popp), Connor Adkins, Nathan (Charity) Maynard, Brandon Maynard; two nieces, Takenya Adkins, Tala Adkins; two great-nieces, Seraphina Moore, Paislynn Maynard; sisters-in-law Malena (the late Russell) Adkins, Rose Brown (Direl Baker), Sabrina (Greg) Maynard; father-in-law Larry Brown, mother-in-law Virginia Brown; and he was Poppy to Harper Annaleese Kirk, his only grandbaby. A special thank you to Kim Crawford Beaty, Malena Adkins and Terry Cremeans for being here during our time of need. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Adam Kirk officiating. Interment will follow in Coburn Family Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you