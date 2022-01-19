DAVID DUANE DESKINS, 81, of Huntington, passed away on January 15, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. David was born on August 16, 1940, in Amherstdale, W.Va., son of the late Alex Jasper and Mercedes Ratliff Deskins. He grew up in Wyoming County, W.Va. In 1958, he joined the Navy and served on the Guided Missile Cruiser, USS Providence, CLG. He later joined the US Army, where he was a Green Beret in the 5th Special Forces Airborne and First Special Forces. He served two tours in Vietnam, was wounded in action in 1967, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He continued his military career, where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault. He retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant in 1980 and moved to Lawrence County, Ohio, with his family.
He was a member of the Mariana Freewill Baptist Church in Wyoming County, W.Va., and attended Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington. David loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He was an animal lover and enjoyed genealogy, Civil War history and spending time with his family. David was known for his gentle spirit and desire to put others first. He was kind, compassionate and greatly loved by all who knew him well.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Fred Allen Deskins, and his wife, Judy Capps Deskins. Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Janssen Deskins; son, David Duane Deskins II; daughters, Carol Denise Deskins and Elizabeth Dawn Nixon (Shane); stepchildren, Brian McDonald and Barbara Stanley (Brandon); brothers and sisters, Olive May Davis (Terry), Jane Renwick, Anna Grace Gregorich (Bob), Eddie Ray Deskins, Alex Deskins Jr. (Karen) and Earl Lee Deskins (Karen); grandchildren, Christina Boyd (Scott), Felicia Deskins, Megan Deskins, Amarieona and Oliver Nixon; step-grandchildren, Luke and Logan Stanley; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Family will receive guests from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday the 21st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545, or online at littlevictories.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
