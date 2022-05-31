DAVID E. WHITMAN, 80, of Foster, W.Va., widower of Shelby Whitman, died May 28 at Boone Memorial Hospital. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Fountain of Life Worship Center; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
