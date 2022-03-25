DAVID EARL SOWARDS, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born the youngest of three siblings on August 9, 1954, in West Hamlin, W.Va., to Charlene Sowards (Cardea) and McClellan “Mack” Sowards. A 1972 Hamlin High School graduate, he married Ann Bias July 24, 1983, after proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps. Together, they built a life and raised two sons, Matthew Sowards and Jacob Sowards. An avid sports fan, jokester and fiercely loving family man, David was a leader who went all-in with everything he undertook. From the boys’ band competitions to beach trips to lawn care to activities at his church, West Hamlin United Methodist, David was a caretaker dedicated to making things easier for the people in his life. He retired from the Huntington VA after 30 years in IT. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters-in-law, Heather Cazad, Courtney Sowards; two sisters, Teresa White, Katie Hooser; two brothers-in-law, Johnny White, Gary Hooser; a stepbrother, Joey Crum; one grandson, Henry Sowards; nieces, nephews and many friends. He’s reunited in Heaven with his parents, a stepmother, Mary Sowards, and one nephew, Michael Hooser. Funeral services will be officiated by Reverend Tom Jeffrey at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Interment will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
