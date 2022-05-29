DAVID EDWARD BROWN, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 30, 1937, in Omar, W.Va. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass after 31 years of service and Walmart of Huntington after 15 years of service. David loved to travel, talk, and never met a stranger. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas and was a volunteer at the Herschel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington for 14 years with more than 11,000 hours. He was a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church, Huntington and American Legion Post 93 of Kenova, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father Cecil Brown, his stepmother Hazel Brown, his mother Stella Curry Martin, his stepfather Charles Martin, a brother, Kyle Lawson; brother and sisters-in-law, Jerry Mayo (Myrtle), James Mayo (Phyllis), Raymond DeBord and Doug Litteral. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gail Mayo Brown; daughter and son-in-law Delores and Keith Blatt of Kenova, W.Va.; and son and daughter-in-law David Matthew and Heather Brown of Lesage, W.Va. David was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren, Molly Tufts (Adam) and Hannah Blatt (Aaron) of Orlando, Fla., and Tyler Brown and Shaylee Brown, both of Huntington. He is also survived by one sister, Brenda Litteral of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Sheena DeBord of Huntington and Patricia Lawson of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two brothers-in-law, Leslie "Rusty" (Brenda) Mayo of Kenova, W.Va., and J.T. (Donna) Mayo of Huntington, W.Va.; and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. David was blessed with many good friends and neighbors. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Donations may be made in his name to a favorite charity or Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church, 2111 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
