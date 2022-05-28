DAVID EDWARD BROWN, 84, of Huntington, husband of Gail Mayo Brown, died May 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Journeyman Pipefitter for Owens-Illinois and retired from Walmart in Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Inurnment will be at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

