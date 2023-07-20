The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

David Edward Howells
DAVID EDWARD HOWELLS, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed July 14, 2023. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Richard Howard and Anna Remesch Howells. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his dear sister and brother-in-law, Diane Howells Vincel (Don), and son Brandon Howells. He is the beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle. He is survived by and dearly loved by his wife, Marilyn F. Nibbe Howells, son Christopher Corey Howells, daughter Amber L. Howells, grandsons Theo and Zeb Howells, niece Dawn Havrilla (Jeremy), nephew Shawn Vincel (Melissa) and their children. He was a retired chemist from INCO/Special Metals He loved playing softball, tournament softball, pattern partner and line dancing, gardening, bowling, beach ball pool volleyball, racquetball, golf, and his sweet pets. He enjoyed Kanawha Rock and Gem Club, and clean water issues. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday July 21, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

