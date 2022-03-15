DAVID EDWIN MUTH SR., 91, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was born May 6, 1930, in Cabell County. He was the son of Garnett Muth Faulkner and William Muth of Huntington. He is survived by his former wife, Jeannette Joann Muth; her sister, June Fox; and one son, David Edwin Muth Jr., both of South Point, Ohio; niece, Suzette and her husband, Larry Eastham; one brother, Jim Muth and his wife Sandy; and Billy Chaffin. A special and good friend, Wilber Epperly, who helped David in his later years and shared many interests together spending many hours sharing their interests in collectables. He was preceded in death by his dear friends and a mentor, Forest Burdette, Azel Spurlock and Bill Chaffin. David graduated from Huntington East High School and joined the National Guard for many years. David was retired from the Muth family business, Mason Furniture. David enjoyed the outdoors and loved traveling and camping in his younger years. Dancing was another favorite activity that he enjoyed -- both square dancing and ballroom dancing. This is where he met his very special friend, Thelma Spitler. They developed a strong friendship of many years and became best friends for life. David also had a strong passion for history, spending a lifetime pursuing the collection of antiques and old treasures that he could restore and display, which, over the years, developed into a wonderful wide-ranging collection that became a wonderful museum in Barboursville. He got a thrill out of sharing his restored treasures with friends and strangers alike. He would give you the "tour," which generally resulted in a two hour or more adventure of learning and laughing. He loved meeting people during these tours and after, you would not be strangers for long. Many people would return frequently or even after many years to see what new treasures there were to see, but most importantly, to rekindle their friendship with David. He was a friendly, happy and unique character that enjoyed learning and sharing stories that many people will remember. As a result of his amazing personality, so many loved and enjoyed their time with him. A private family service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. The family asks that all attending would observe the current COVID-19 protocols; therefore, wearing a mask is required. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
