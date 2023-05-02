DAVID ELKINS, 83 of Huntington, passed away April 28, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born March 15, 1940, in Ranger, W.Va., a son of the late Columbus David Elkins and Nevada "Ivory" Walls Elkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lola Elkins. He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Bryant (Thomas) of Huntington; two sons, Jeffrey Elkins (Christina) of Ona and Gregory Elkins (Debbie) of Huntington; one sister, Myrna Gaye Day of Huntington; one brother, Rodney Elkins (Connie) of Huntington; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

