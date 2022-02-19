DAVID EVERETT ROSS, 78, of Kenova, W.Va., formerly of Clendenin, W.Va., passed away peacefully on February 15, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who was loved by all.
David was preceded in death by his parents, E.F. “Fess” and Frances Clemmer Ross, and his sister, Barbara Ross Lantz. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Judith Paisley Ross.
He is also survived by his son, Christopher and his wife Angela Vance of Charleston, W.Va., and his daughter, Rebecca Ross Hubbard and her husband Trevor of Kenova, W.Va.; brothers, Harold “Kip” and Phillip “Tim” Ross of Charleston, W.Va.; and sister, Kathy and her husband Don Kendrick of Jacksonville, Fla.
David is also survived by his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Grandchildren are Tristan Everett, Casey, Addison, Emilee, Aaron David, and Andrew Ross Hubbard, all of Kenova, W.Va.; twin grandchildren, Henry and Alia Ross of Charleston, W.Va.; and grandson of the heart, Michael Prario of Kenova, W.Va.
David was retired from Kanawha County Schools with 41 years of service, including his final 21 years as the Adult Counselor and Financial Aid Administrator at Ben Franklin Career Center. After retiring, he continued to work as an advisor, teacher and counselor for various schools in Kanawha County and at Grace Christian School in Huntington, W.Va., having served more than 50 years as an educator.
David was a member of the Kenova United Methodist Church and a former member of the Clendenin United Methodist Church where he served as a former Lay Leader, Sunday School Superintendent, and as a member of the Board of Trustees.
He was a proud member of the Clendenin High School Class of 1961. David earned a Bachelor’s Degree in 1965, and he earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling in 1970, both from Marshall University. He continued with additional course work from Marshall University in Educational Administration and Vocational Education. He was proud to be a Son of Marshall.
David was a former member of the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department, with 25 years of service. He served several terms on the Clendenin Town Council, and he was the Recorder for the town of Clendenin for five years. He was also a co-founder of the non-profit organization 25045 – A New Clendenin.
He was a certified Water Safety Instructor Trainer for the American Red Cross, and he volunteered his time teaching many dozens of swimming classes ranging from beginners to lifeguard training. One of his greatest joys was teaching his children and grandchildren to swim and that he produced four lifeguards from his efforts.
David was an avid Marshall fan, attending many football and basketball games with his family cheering on Marshall. He was a coin collector from a young age, sharing his knowledge of coins with his children and grandchildren.
David had a great love for animals, and he and Judy took in many dogs and cats, which enriched their lives. He also enjoyed watching and feeding birds, squirrels, chipmunks, raccoons, and deer from his home in Kenova.
Most of all, he enjoyed activities and vacations with his family. He was always the head cook and was known for his pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, and peanut butter pie.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19, at 1 p.m. at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va., with Rev. Randy Maynard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin, W.Va. In lieu of flowers and comfort, the family would appreciate donations being made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, which is a “no kill” animal rescue organization.