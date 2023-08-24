The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DAVID FRANKLIN PERRY, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born April 6, 1959, in Huntington, a son of the late Rex and Minnie Ball Perry. He is survived by two daughters, Misty Bleigh (Chris) of Prichard, W.Va., and Michelle Boardman (William) of South Charleston, W.Va.; three brothers, Kenny Perry (Gayle) of Huntington, Roy Perry (Robin) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Robert Perry of Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nephews Shawn and Dwayne. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

