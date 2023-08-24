DAVID FRANKLIN PERRY, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born April 6, 1959, in Huntington, a son of the late Rex and Minnie Ball Perry. He is survived by two daughters, Misty Bleigh (Chris) of Prichard, W.Va., and Michelle Boardman (William) of South Charleston, W.Va.; three brothers, Kenny Perry (Gayle) of Huntington, Roy Perry (Robin) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Robert Perry of Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nephews Shawn and Dwayne. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery Hole celebrates 50 years of mystifying visitors
- Two indicted in fatal shooting of D.P. Dough employee
- McDonald's off 29th Street exit in Huntington being rebuilt
- Apple Grove businesses already benefiting from Nucor construction
- Police roundup: Two arrested on felony drug charges
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House has staying power
- WVSSAC: Five high schools sanctioned for violations
- Marshall receives $45 million from state, to be used for new Institute for Cyber Security
- Former Herd OL Faucheux's career takes another turn in shift to coaching
- Lions rough up South Point
Collections
- Photos: Marshall conducts freshman convocation
- Photos: Students return to classes at Marshall University
- Photos: 2023 Dreamland Pool Dog Swim
- Photos: Ashland tops Raceland in season opener
- Photos: High school football, Ironton defeats Wheelersburg 17-14
- Photos: Power Wheels Derby at Ritter Park
- Photos: HMA's Hilltop Book Fair
- Photos: Ceremonial Bill Signing allocating $45 million to Marshall
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library presents Princess Tea Party
- Photos; 69th Annual Pilot Club of Huntington Antiques Show and Sale