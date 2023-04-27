DAVID "DAVE" FREDERICK PAINTER SR., 74, peacefully passed surrounded by family on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in West Melbourne, Florida.
Dave was the eldest of two sons, born to the late Frederick "Fred" Painter Jr. and Rosalie Farrow Painter in Huntington, West Virginia, on April 11, 1949.
In Dave's early adventures, he engaged in most activities of any young man, little league, Boy Scouts, camping, etc. While living in Pittsburgh, the family was befriended by Virgil Trucks, a former pitcher with the Detroit Tigers and then the pitching coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over summer vacation, Virgil would take Dave and his brother Jim to Pirates' games and, along the drive, would pick up a couple players, with them ultimately being allowed into the locker room and meeting all the players. Both he and his brother received broken bats from the late Roberto Clemente, a story that was told by Dave on more than one occasion. While in the Boy Scouts he earned the rank of Life, and those who knew him, would say he forever honored that oath.
The family moved back home to Huntington, where Dave graduated from Huntington East High School and briefly attended Marshall University. Dave realized early on that he was ready to enter the workforce and wanted to utilize his hands to create things. Combining his love for his family and passion for working with his hands, he built his family's first home in the West end in 1971. From that point forward, he never stopped building, renovating and remodeling homes for his family and friends in his free time.
Dave began his 32-year telecommunications career with C&P Telephone Company in 1969. Through hard work and dedication, he quickly rose through the ranks. By 1976, C&P recognized his talents and unique ability to work with his hands so much so, that the company newspaper, C&P Mountain Lines, featured Dave in an article titled "Installer Repairman: a day on his job prompts respect." After transferring to Southern Bell in 1984, he spent the remainder of his career in South Florida and was often called upon to lead special projects. On one such project, Dave's leadership and expertise won him and his wife a trip to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. In his last position with Bell South, he oversaw the communications support for the Broward County School District where he provided direct support for more than 300 schools and 200,000+ students.
Dave will be dearly missed by his devoted wife Sherry, loving son Rick, three grandchildren, Kaitlin, Nick and Brooke, as well as three great-grandchildren; his best friend and brother, Jim; five nieces, Emily, Katie, Shannon, Savannah and Shaunnah; one great-nephew and two great-nieces, as well as his brother-in-law Keith Rood and other close family friends. Preceding him in death was his stepson, Justin LonCavish.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Woodmere Memorial Park in the Abbey of Remembrance chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or one of your favorite charities. Klingel-Carpenter is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
