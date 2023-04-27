DAVID "DAVE" FREDERICK PAINTER SR., 74, peacefully passed surrounded by family on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in West Melbourne, Florida.

Dave was the eldest of two sons, born to the late Frederick "Fred" Painter Jr. and Rosalie Farrow Painter in Huntington, West Virginia, on April 11, 1949.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you