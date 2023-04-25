DAVID FREDERICK PAINTER SR., 74 of West Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband of Sherry Painter, died April 13. He worked for C&P Telephone Company. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on April 29 at Woodmere Memorial Park in the Abbey of Remembrance chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Heart Association or one of your favorite charities. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you