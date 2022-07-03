DAVID HILL GROVES went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2022. He was born on August 7, 1943, to Ruth Crabtree Groves and David F. Groves in Montgomery, W.Va. David spent his elementary years at Pea Ridge Elementary and then went on to Barboursville Schools. He earned two Master Degrees from Marshall University. David met the love of his life, Christy Copeland, at First Presbyterian Church and they were married for 58 years. He spent 30 years in the Cabell County School System, first as a Social Studies Teacher at Enslow, then assistant Principal at Milton, and finally as Vocational Director for Cabell County. He was responsible for building the Vo-Tech building that you see from the interstate. David was a charter member of the Barboursville Rotary Club. While in high school, he was a founding member of The Collegiates, a band that played all over the area and even as far as Cleveland. They continued to play in college and beyond and made eight records. They played for many sorority and fraternity dances, as well as high school dances in the area. They also opened for several high-profile artists including Jerry Lee Lewis and the Beach Boys. At First Presbyterian Church he was an Elder, a Sunday School Teacher, served on several Search Committees, Committees both at church and Presbytery-wide, and Charlies Boys. His favorite thing was playing music with his son, Dave, at The Crossing, a Contemporary Praise Service. Upon retirement, David sold cars at Moses and worked for ABC. Later in life he enjoyed playing music with his daughter, Amanda, and playing cards with her. He discovered he had Multiple Myeloma a year ago last December and his protocol worked until it didn't. David is survived by his loving wife, Christy Copeland Groves; his two children, David Edward Groves (Polly), Amanda Leigh Groves; and a granddaughter, Sara Ann Groves. He is also survived by his sister, Patti Groves Dunkle, (Donnie) and many nieces and nephews, and a good friend, Tom Wilmink. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
