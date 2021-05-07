DAVID JOHN ARIGAN, 67, of Huntington, husband of Cora Hamlin Arigan, died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was employed with Marshall University as a manager in the shipping/receiving department. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated, or donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

