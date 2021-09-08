DAVID KENT RAMEY, 79, of Culloden, is in heaven and singing with the angels. He passed Friday, September 3, 2021, in St. Mary’s Hospital of COVID-19. He was married to Marilyn D. Carter Ramey for 41 years. David was born January 3, 1942, in Kokomo, Indiana, to the late Earl and Margaret Broyles Ramey. He graduated from Milton High School (1959), retired from CSX Transportation, and then enjoyed developing properties. He belonged to Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene where he sang in the choir and used his gift for solos. Singing gospel music was a big part of Dave’s life. He sang with Grace Melody Boys, Shoreman, Calvarymen and Clear Vision. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Cierra, and by sisters, Lilly Mae, Barbara and Carolyn. David is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn. He is also survived by his sons, Ashley Ramey, Aaron Ramey, Adam Ramey and Zachery (Susan) Carter, and daughter, Kristi Johnson; grandchildren, Makenna, Skye, Anthony, Timara, Casey, Kallan and Kensley; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Ethan, Hunter, Luna, Lillyan and Eli; and sister, Norma. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. “I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live” (Psalm 104:33). Online condolences may be sent to www.allenfuneralhomewv.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New quarantining policy approved for Fairland students, staff
- Parents sue W.Va. education leaders, governor over deferring COVID-19 precautions to counties
- Indictments: Man charged with murder after investigation into girlfriend’s death in Barboursville
- Cabell County Schools’ incorrect COVID-19 dashboard causes confusion
- Cabell County deputy takes vacant magistrate seat, brings new perspective to position
- Pro tennis star Julie Ditty Qualls of Russell dies
- Marshall tops Navy, 49-7, in Huff’s debut
- Huntington Hall of Fame selects four inductees for 2021
- Justice presents vaccine prizes at Marshall stadium
- Man indicted for attempted murder in Cabell County home invasion
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for season opener
- Photos: Marshall defeats Navy, 49-7
- Photos: Anything That Floats at Beech Fork
- Photos: Labor Day celebration returns to Catlettsburg
- Photos: Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, high school football
- Photos: Storms cause flooding around Huntington
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Minford, high school football
- Photos: Ring a Bell for Rosies