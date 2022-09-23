DAVID LEE FARLEY, 76, of Barboursville, W.Va., joined his Heavenly Father and loving relatives on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Genesis Heritage Center Health Care in Huntington, W.Va. His mother awaited him with open arms. What a loving reunion. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Darrell Farley, and his parents, Anna Adkins Farley Lambert and Tabor Farley. He is survived by three sisters, Blanche Mayo, Rema Manns, and Teresa Catanzarite; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Farley and Sandra Farley; and many loving nieces and nephews that loved him. He faithfully attended Green Acres for over thirty-five years. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Dr. David Lemming and Bill Blankenship, his dear friends at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis Memorial Mission Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

