David Lee Haas

DAVID LEE HAAS, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Eads Haas, and a brother, Daniel Coyner. David is survived by his fiancée, Nancy Lawhon; his brother, Scott Haas (Jessica) of Barboursville; his sister-in-law, Christy Coyner of Florida; nephews Justin and Christopher Coyner; nieces Chelsea Coyner, Raegan and Marlee Haas; and a great-nephew, Waylon Coyner. Honoring David's wishes, he will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

