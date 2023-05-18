David Lee Harris
DAVID LEE HARRIS, 75 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away, Friday, May 12, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 15, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Walter and Glenna Mae Beller Harris. He was a Lineman and retired as a Supervisor with AEP, member of the IBEW and a member of Olive Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Dottie Smith Harris of Huntington, W.Va.; two daughters, Angela Forth of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Wendy Russell (Michael) of Milton, W.Va.; one brother, Gary Harris (Cheryl) of South Charleston, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Amanda Forth (Timbo Nunnery), Alyssa Forth and Grayson Russell and a host of nieces, nephews and family. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

