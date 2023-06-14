DAVID LEE POWERS, 83, departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 8, 2023. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia on March 11, 1940, to Carroll David and Thelma Lee Powers. He graduated from Huntington High School and studied at Marshall University. He served at Grace Gospel Church, Huntington, West Virginia and Anchor Baptist Church, Lexington, Kentucky. He retired from Ashland Oil, Inc., where he worked in Personnel at Walle Corporation and Power Specialties. He enjoyed woodworking and was very talented. He loved his family and was the best husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind a wife, Fern, of 55 years; a son, Matthew (Amber); a granddaughter, Kaylee; a son, Jonathan; a grandson, Andrew; a granddaughter, Emmalee; a brother, Jack in Michigan; and a host of extended family and friends who cherish his memory. Chapman Mortuary, in Huntington, West Virginia is caring for the arrangements.

