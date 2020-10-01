Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DAVID LYNN LUCAS, 57, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Gilbert Lucas, died Sept. 28. He was a former teacher at Ironton St. Joseph school. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.