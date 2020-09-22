DAVID LYNN RITCHEY, 64, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, W.Va. David was born on February 26, 1956, in Cumberland, Md., the son of the late Harry Troy Ritchey and Elizabeth Loudine Pick. Raised in Hyndman, Pa., he was a Boy Scout and Explorer Post member. He held important offices in the Order of the Arrow in the Penn’s Woods Council and was a member of Nachamawat Lodge 275. He was awarded the Order of the Arrow’s highest membership level, the Vigil Honor, in 1974. He served as the Lodge Chief in 1976 and was a member of the Council Summer Camp Staff for six years. As a teen he attended First United Church of Christ and Grace United Methodist Church. Dave graduated from Hyndman High School in 1974. After high school, Dave worked as a news reporter at the Bedford Gazette in Bedford, Pa. He together with his colleagues were awarded the Keystone Press Award for a series on coal mining. He was hired as a Laborer for the B&O Railroad (Chessie System) in Cumberland, Md., and then began a Machinist Apprenticeship. Mr. Ritchey transferred as a Machinist to the C&O Railway (Chessie System) in Huntington, W.Va., in 1984. While in Huntington, he attended Marshall University, earning his Associate in Applied Science degree in 1988. He was a member of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Fraternity and worked toward his Bachelor’s Degree. Mr. Ritchey was elevated to Contract Supervisor in 1993 and was Foreman of the Wheel and Electric shops prior to his retirement from CSX in 2017. Surviving is a brother, C. Thomas Ritchey and wife Anne of Irving, Texas; two sisters, Barbara Ritchey and husband John Huckaby of Lewisburg, Pa., and Susan Hosselrode and husband Bob of Cumberland, Md.; a nephew, Thomas L. Ritchey of Baton Rouge, La.; a niece, Ashley N. (Hosselrode) Dom and fiance Jason Phillips and Jason’s daughter Maggie Phillips of Plant City, Fla.; a great-niece, Tenlee Phillips of Plant City, Fla.; his best friend, Todd Hulsey, his wife Rysa and children Brayden, Edria and Alina. A celebration of David’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Funkhouser. Inurnment will be private. Kindly omit floral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University Medical Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710. https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- Former council member, magistrate indicted in 2019 shooting
- UPDATE: MU professor put on leave after offensive statement about Trump voters during class
- Huntington recovery program gets nearly $1M loan guarantee
- Take a guess: Planned Village Shoppes seek community input on new businesses
- BUSINESS BEAT: Jewel City Seafood reopens today in downtown Huntington
- Huntington will settle suit with former MU athletes for more than $350K, according to attorney
- Area hospitals see surge in COVID-19 cases
- Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Drive-in talent show
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon at Camden Park
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: High School Soccer, Huntington High girls take on Cabell Midland
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton