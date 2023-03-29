DAVID MICHAEL SCITES, 75 of Hamlin, W.Va., started his final adventure March 27, 2023. David was born November 11, 1947, to Norman Lester and Lura Louise Hall Scites. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his younger brother and best friend, Gary "Goo" Scites, and a son-in-law, Jonathan Porter. David graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1965 and retired from BASF in 2009. He served honorably with the US Army in Germany and Vietnam and as a life-long citizen of West Virginia. He worked for many years as a volunteer at Kellogg Elementary as well as other community-minded organizations. David had a great laugh, a quick mind, and wonderful way with words. He was a poet at heart, finding inspiration in the woods and in his family.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah Kay Powell Scites; his daughters, Darlena (Joey) Ferguson and Rebecca Scites; and six grandchildren, his "hambones," Braden (Jess) Ferguson, Erin (Andrew) Richardson, Anna (Amber) Ferguson, Zachary Dial, Tian Ferguson, and Samuel Porter. This year, he was blessed with his first great-grandchild, Dean Hanley Richardson. David is also survived by a brother, Norman (Norma) Scites; a sister, Lesta (Rick) Wiley; and many precious nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
David showed his love for his family both in word and deed. He was devoted to his sweet Debby Kay, bragging about her cooking, listing her many wonderful qualities, and being an excellent nurse to her when needed. She called him her hero.
David was generous in his praise and with his time, attending programs, band concerts, ball games, graduations, and anything else in which his children and grandchildren participated. He led them on nature walks, read them poetry, shared stories of his youth, and engaged in conversations about any number of topics. He was always interested in the activities of the "kids" in his extended family, as well, expressing pride in their growth and accomplishments. He knew how lucky he was to have great in-laws.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with son-in-law Joey Ferguson moderating. Interment will follow in Powell Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, we think David would want you to perform an act of kindness for someone or plant something beautiful. You may also donate to a local food pantry or to the Glioblastoma Foundation in his honor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
CHRISTIAN DANELLE RAY WALTERS GILBERT, 43, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Savior,…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.