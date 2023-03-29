David Michael Scites
SYSTEM

DAVID MICHAEL SCITES, 75 of Hamlin, W.Va., started his final adventure March 27, 2023. David was born November 11, 1947, to Norman Lester and Lura Louise Hall Scites. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his younger brother and best friend, Gary "Goo" Scites, and a son-in-law, Jonathan Porter. David graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1965 and retired from BASF in 2009. He served honorably with the US Army in Germany and Vietnam and as a life-long citizen of West Virginia. He worked for many years as a volunteer at Kellogg Elementary as well as other community-minded organizations. David had a great laugh, a quick mind, and wonderful way with words. He was a poet at heart, finding inspiration in the woods and in his family.

David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah Kay Powell Scites; his daughters, Darlena (Joey) Ferguson and Rebecca Scites; and six grandchildren, his "hambones," Braden (Jess) Ferguson, Erin (Andrew) Richardson, Anna (Amber) Ferguson, Zachary Dial, Tian Ferguson, and Samuel Porter. This year, he was blessed with his first great-grandchild, Dean Hanley Richardson. David is also survived by a brother, Norman (Norma) Scites; a sister, Lesta (Rick) Wiley; and many precious nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you