DAVID MICHAEL TOMLIN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the age of 45 in the year 2021. Born June 27, 1976, he was a talented craftsman and a beloved father, son, brother and uncle. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Lee Johnson, and his paternal grandfather, Everett “Butch” Tomlin, he is survived by his son, Jackson Scott “Jack” Tomlin; his mother, Tammy Johnson Lloyd and stepfather Chris Lloyd; his father, David Scott Tomlin and stepmother Kerri Tomlin; maternal grandmother, Lynda Collins, and paternal grandmother, Mary Rose Tomlin; sisters, Amy Beth Moyer (Robby Moyer) and Abigail Lloyd, and brother, Andrew Scott “Drew” Tomlin. He is lovingly remembered by his Aunt Kim Johnson and Amy Tomlin Huff, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and his girlfriend, whom he shared life with the last four years, May Allgire. Michael was a 1994 graduate of Chesapeake High School, and he attended Ohio University and Kentucky Christian University. At the time of his death, he worked for Earl Banze Building & Construction as a licensed Carpenter. Michael was a member of Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council in St. Louis, Missouri, and Middletree Church. Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 12, at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pike County Recovery Council. https://therecoverycouncil.square.site/.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- A dentist became a top opioid buyer in W.Va. Now a drug firm faces penalty for ignoring red flags
- West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Martinsburg routs Huntington High, 62-21
- Trial continued again as four-year anniversary of youth football coach’s killing nears
- Cannabis education center in Huntington ready to open
- Police continue to investigate missing baby case in Huntington
- After long wait, Milton girl receives new heart
- Herd bowl announcement to come Sunday
- Criminal charges dismissed against Wayne BOE bus garage employee, but not before his death
- Huntington High's Seals, staff, leads astonishing turnaround
Collections
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause 2021
- Photos: Ritter Park Christmas display lighting
- Photos: Martinsburg tops Huntington, 62-21 in Class AAA championship
- Photos: Readers' deer photos 2021
- Photos: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Monthly homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: King of the Mountain State at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Holiday open house at Heritage Station
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball defeats Duquesne 72-71