DAVID MICHAEL TOMLIN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the age of 45 in the year 2021. Born June 27, 1976, he was a talented craftsman and a beloved father, son, brother and uncle. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Lee Johnson, and his paternal grandfather, Everett “Butch” Tomlin, he is survived by his son, Jackson Scott “Jack” Tomlin; his mother, Tammy Johnson Lloyd and stepfather Chris Lloyd; his father, David Scott Tomlin and stepmother Kerri Tomlin; maternal grandmother, Lynda Collins, and paternal grandmother, Mary Rose Tomlin; sisters, Amy Beth Moyer (Robby Moyer) and Abigail Lloyd, and brother, Andrew Scott “Drew” Tomlin. He is lovingly remembered by his Aunt Kim Johnson and Amy Tomlin Huff, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and his girlfriend, whom he shared life with the last four years, May Allgire. Michael was a 1994 graduate of Chesapeake High School, and he attended Ohio University and Kentucky Christian University. At the time of his death, he worked for Earl Banze Building & Construction as a licensed Carpenter. Michael was a member of Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council in St. Louis, Missouri, and Middletree Church. Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 12, at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pike County Recovery Council. https://therecoverycouncil.square.site/.

