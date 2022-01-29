DAVID NEIL HURLEY passed away peacefully at home in Huntington, W.Va., on January 26, 2022, at the age of 75. “Big Neil,” as many called him, was born to Sherman and Martha Pruitt Hurley on January 16, 1947, in Logan, W.Va. As an only child, Neil grew up in a quiet hollow of Crum, W.Va., where his mother raised him to be a thoughtful, kind and friendly young man. Big Neil made many friends from his days at Crum High School. Many of those friends would remain lifelong buddies, co-workers and some even family. He also made a positive impact as a football player for the CHS Mountaineers. Neil quickly earned the nickname “Hurricane Hurley” as his speed set him apart from other players as well as helped the team win a State Championship.
During his time at CHS, Neil met his future wife of 46 years, Joann Sammons. They were married on March 1, 1975, in a private ceremony in the town of Fort Gay, W.Va. From this marriage came their one child, David Neil Hurley II, who quickly became the center of their universe. Up until his death, Big Neil remained a source of constant support for his wife, Joann, son, Neil, daughter-in-law, Kim, and his two grandchildren, Nick and Arielle, who simply adored their “Paps.”
After graduation, Neil started an apprenticeship as a sheet metal worker. It wasn’t long until he had perfected the art of his craft and was sent to various trainings across the country to become a master welder. He was employed by Air Systems for 30 years until his retirement. During his career, he was a welding instructor for the National Training Fund and earned many credit hours at The Ohio State University. He also taught welding to local apprentices at the Cabell County Vocational School for many years.
Big Neil encompassed a quiet brilliance that was remarkable. Even though he was not a man of many words, when he spoke, everyone listened. He would often be asked to solve complicated problems involving anything from electrical engineering to chemistry, and he would often reply, “Let me sleep on it and I’ll let you know in the morning.” You would have a solution in the morning.
Our hearts are broken as he leaves behind a family that loved him dearly, including brothers-in-law, Don (Gloria), Charles (Judy) and Eugene (Gail), and close relatives, Sharon Ballard Moore and Linda Pauley. We are fortunate for decades of colorful memories, constant support and the love of a kindhearted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
A private service with family and close friends will be held Saturday, January 29, at Wilson Funeral Home in Louisa, Ky., with the viewing starting at 1 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. Burial directly following in Webb Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made in Memory of David Neil Hurley “Paps” to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Ky. Donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children (lovetotherescue.org).
All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.