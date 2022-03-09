DAVID NOEL DICKENS passed away at home March 7, 2022, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the first of two children born to Noel and Dorothy Dickens on November 25, 1942, in Spokane, Washington, where he lived until he moved to West Virginia at age 16. David married the love of his life, Suzanne Kay Lynch, on January 26, 1963, at Heights Church. He is predeceased by his parents and survived by his wife Suzanne Dickens; his sister Trudy Lynch (Larry) Evans; daughters Jennifer Ransbottom (Rick) Compton and Kimberly (Aaron) Magner; and son Alexander Dickens (Stephanie); grandchildren Kylie, Kennedy and Carlee Magner, Sophia Ransbottom and Isabella, Gabriel, Lucian and Madeline Dickens. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and Christian, he was an active member of Heights United Methodist Church. David graduated from Marshall University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and he attended graduate school at the University of Michigan. He was an educator in West Virginia and Michigan prior to working more than 30 years at Kaiser-Constellium in Spokane, Washington, and Ravenswood, West Virginia. His brother-in-law, Dr. John R. Sauvage and nephew Matt Sauvage will conduct the burial service at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, on Thursday, March 10 at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David’s memory may be sent to Heights United Methodist Church Children/Youth Program, 2016 North Main, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or PPHS Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund, 4 Orchard Hill, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted with David's care. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.crowhussellfh.com.
